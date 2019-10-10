Russian who plotted explosion in administrative building detained in Crimea, says FSB

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Employees of security services have detained a Russian in Crimea who plotted an explosion in an administrative building, the Center for Public Relations (CPR) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the town of Saki, Crimea, has detained a Russian citizen who is a supporter of Nazi ideology and is a member of Ukrainian extremist organizations and who plotted an explosion in an administrative building in Crimea," the CPR reported.

"A ready-to-use home-made explosive device, components and tools for its production and incendiary bottles were found in his garage," the FSB reported.

The FSB Investigative Department for Russia’s Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol launched a criminal case under the Russian Criminal Code’s sections that stipulate responsibility for plotting a terror attack and the illegal production of explosive devices.

"Investigative and search operations continue," the FSB CPR added.