TASS, September 22. An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has hit near the coast of Indonesia’s Yamdena Island, the United States Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

According to the survey, the quake’s epicenter was registered 186 km away to the northwest of the village of Saumlaki. The earthquake struck at the depth of 48.5 km.

There has been no reports on victims, destruction or a tsunami threat yet.