Man who tried to commit suicide near State Council of Udmurt Region dies in hospital

IZHEVSK, September 10. /TASS/. The man who made a suicide attempt near the State Council of the Udmurt Region died in Republican Clinical Hospital Number 1, where he had been taken after the incident, the burn unit of the medical facility told TASS.
"Yes, [the man died] at about 14:20 (13:20 Moscow time)," the source answered TASS’ question.
The Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Udmurt Region is carrying out a check on the incident. Head of the Udmurt Region’s Investigative Directorate Rustam Tugushev said that, according to preliminary information, the man was Albert Razin, and he motivated his actions by the need to protect the Udmurt people. According to the information published on the website of the Udmurt University, assistant professor Albert Razin used to head the Institute for the Study of Man that was shut down.