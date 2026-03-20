Precious metals futures prices rise by 2.74-3.21%

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Futures prices for precious metals — platinum, palladium, gold, and silver — on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) are up 2.74-3.21%, according to trading data.

As of 11:20 a.m. Moscow time (8:20 a.m. GMT), June 2026 palladium futures on NYMEX were trading at $1,498 per troy ounce (+2.93%), while April 2026 platinum futures rose 3.16% to $2,005.1 per troy ounce.

At the same time, April 2026 gold on the Comex exchange stood at $4,732 per troy ounce (+2.74%), and May 2026 silver futures were at $73.5 per troy ounce (+3.21%).