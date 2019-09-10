Man sets himself on fire near Udmurt Region’s State Council - Investigative Committee

IZHEVSK, September 10. /TASS/. A man set himself on fire near the Udmurt Region’s State Council on Tuesday and was hospitalized with severe burns. The investigative bodies are carrying out a check, head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Udmurt Region Rustam Tugushev told journalists on Tuesday.

"Based on the self-immolation of a person near the entrance to the State Council, Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Udmurt Region launched a procedural examination. The procedural examination will establish the reasons behind this act and the perpetrators, and legal evaluation will be provided," Tugushev said.

In his turn, Acting Health Minister for the Udmurt Region Georgy Shcherbak told journalists that the injured man had received burn injuries of almost 100% body area. "The burns are severe, almost 100% body area," Shcherbak said.