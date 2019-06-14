Aeroflot airliner makes emergency landing in Poland due to passenger’s unruly behavior

WARSAW, June 14. /TASS/. An Aeroflot airliner bound for Moscow from Barcelona made an emergency landing in Poland due to a passenger’s antagonistic behavior, spokesman for Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin International Airport Piotr Rudzki told TASS on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the plane "made an emergency landing in Warsaw because of an aggressive and apparently drunk passenger."

"He was removed by border guard personnel," he added, stressing that the passenger would now stay in Warsaw.

"After refueling, the plane will take off to Moscow," the spokesman said, adding that this would occur in several minutes.