NewNew Shipping Line ready to invest in development of Murmansk port’s berthing facilities

MURMANSK, August 20. /TASS/. NewNew Shipping Line has announced its readiness to invest in the development of berthing facilities of the port of Murmansk, which is necessary to accommodate the arrival of new large-tonnage vessels that are already being built specifically for operations on this route, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ke Jin told reporters.

"We would like to invest. Investments are needed here, as are joint plans and expanded facilities that would allow a different type of vessel to dock here. Without this, our new vessels cannot enter. We are building these vessels specifically to drive development," he said.

The company will begin dispatching new vessels to Murmansk as early as late October, and six such ships are currently ready to make the call, the chief executive said, adding though that systematic operations require joint plans with the Russian side. The specific investment amount is not yet being disclosed, he noted.

Ke Jin identified Murmansk’s ice-free nature as its primary advantage, saying that it is the only port in western Russia that does not require icebreaker escort. Plans are in place to transport all types of cargo through the port, ranging from standard goods to heavy machinery and hazardous materials, with negotiations already underway with regular clients to redirect cargo flows to this route, he concluded.

In July 2024, NewNew Shipping Line launched the Arctic Express No. 1, a new trade route traversing the Northern Sea Route. It connected major Chinese ports, Shanghai and Ningbo, with Arkhangelsk via the NSR. In June 2026, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), authorities from the Murmansk Region reached an agreement with the Chinese company regarding the first direct transshipment of around 500 containers through the Murmansk Commercial Seaport.

On August 19, the first container ship from China docked at the port of Murmansk. It traveled via the Northern Sea Route and delivered automotive components. For the Murmansk Commercial Seaport, this is the first experience of handling containerized cargo delivered via this route.