Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.4% to 2,156.8 and 870.73 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 5.85 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.5375 rubles.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time (07:25 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.48% at 2,175.86 and 878.43 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 6.05 kopecks at 11.5395 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.15% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,162.19 points.