New VK-800 aircraft engine to be showcased at Innoprom-2026 exhibition

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) showcases the new Russian VK-800 engine at the Innoprom-2026 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg, official spokesperson of the plant Ekaterina Zgirovskaya said.

"The new Russian VK-800 engine developed and produced by the Ural Civil Aviation Plant will be presented at the Innoprom-2026 international industrial and innovative exhibition. UZGA products will be displayed at the joint stand of the Sverdlovsk Region. In addition to the latest domestic turboprop engine, the plant will showcase a model of the UTS-800 training aircraft, which will soon begin flight tests with the VK-800SP engine modification," Zgirovskaya noted.

Another important phase of the project has begun ahead of the Innoprom-2026 exhibition, she said. Plant specialists with the participation of representatives from the Aviation Register of Russia and the State Research Institute of Civil Aviation have started long-term certification tests of the VK-800 aircraft engine. The engine is being tested for 150 hours at maximum operating modes on a special stand. The tests allow for a comprehensive assessment of the reliability, faultlessness, operability, and stability of the engine systems under conditions as close as possible to real operation, the plant spokesperson added.

"The implementation of the Russian VK-800SP, SM, and S1 engines plays a significant role in the development of Russian general purpose aviation. This is not only an important step towards technological sovereignty but also an opportunity to connect remote regions of the country and ensure transport accessibility. Domestic production of the power plant guarantees stable supplies, quality repairs, and a high degree of operational safety for all operators," the company spokesperson stressed.