Bitcoin and Ethereum show mixed performance

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization - Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) - are showing mixed performance, according to data from the Binance trading platform.

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was down 1.22% at $65,544. Ethereum was up 0.66% at $1,785.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of June 17, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market stood at $2.25 trillion. Of that amount, Bitcoin accounted for $1.312 trillion, or 58.4%, while Ethereum represented $215.438 bln, or 9.6%.

Data from Coinglass show that global cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated the positions of more than 84,000 traders over the past 24 hours, totaling $292.71 mln. Most liquidations involved Ethereum. Approximately $166.25 mln of the liquidations were long positions, while $126.13 mln were short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past 24 hours was executed on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange in the ETHUSDT pair and was valued at $9.08 mln.