UAE’s OPEC exit to impact US economic interests — Russian senator

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to withdraw from OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and the OPEC+ agreement is expected to trigger a drop in global energy prices, creating direct risks for the US economy as one of the largest oil exporters, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Wednesday.

"The UAE’s departure from OPEC signals that oil prices may fall, which would be unprofitable for the United States, a country that relies on consistently high oil prices as an exporter. Adjusting to the new regime proposed by the Emirates will pose immediate economic challenges for them," Dzhabarov told Russia’s Vesti TV news program.

Previously, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported that the UAE had decided to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026. The country stressed that it remains committed to stabilizing the global fuel market, with its oil production policy set to "take into account global supply and demand," according to WAM.