India to buy 8.3 mln tons of fertilizers amid rising prices

NEW DELHI, April 29. /TASS/. The Indian government plans to buy 8.3 mln metric tons of fertilizers in the global market despite the price hike due to the war in the Middle East.

Imports will comprise 6.4 mln metric tons of urea and 1.9 mln metric tons of other fertilizers, The Times of India said. The bulk of such supplies will go through the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian fertilizer plants lowered their production output to 65% in March due to disrupted liquefied natural gas supplies caused by the conflict in the Middle East.