EU remains one of leading importers of Russian fish products

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The European Union remains one of the leading importers of Russian fish products, head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov said in an interview with Vesti TV program.

"Our main importer is China and countries of the Asia-Pacific region. But the European Union, by the way, also occupies one of the leading positions in imports of Russian fish products," Shestakov said.

He added that in 2025, Russia’s fish product exports totaled 2.1 mln tons worth more than $6 bln.

The catch of aquatic biological resources in Russia amounted to 4.7 mln tons last year.