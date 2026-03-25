Young Russian engineers reduce drone energy consumption by third

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian youth engineering team Galaxy Digital has developed an algorithm that reduces drone energy consumption by a third during flight, the University 2035 press service told TASS.

The authors developed the solution while training at Robosoft company as part of the federal project Personnel for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. University 2035 is the project operator.

"The Galaxy Digital youth engineering team has developed an algorithm that reduces drone energy consumption by a third. This energy saving is achieved through smart navigation: the control program, using the new algorithm, plots an optimal route and instantly recalculates it in real time if external conditions lengthen the route. Unlike similar technologies, the Russian development takes into account weather factors, including wind strength in the flight zone," the company told TASS.

The drone, controlled by domestic software, is capable of finding routes around obstacles, and if communication with the operator is lost, the drone automatically lands in a safe location.

"The algorithm self-learns while operating in a virtual environment, meaning it can adapt to different types of unmanned aerial vehicles and any terrain," University 2035 representatives added.