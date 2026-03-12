IEA sharply cuts 2026 world oil demand growth forecast

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expect global oil demand to increase by 644,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, according to the agency’s new report.

In comparison with its February report the agency has cut its forecast for demand growth by 205,000 bpd.

The IEA also lowered its global oil demand forecast by 1 million bpd for March and April due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Persistent high oil prices driven by the Mideast crisis will take a toll on economic growth, the key driver of oil demand, the agency noted.