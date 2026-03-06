Russia’s international reserves down 2.91% in February 2026 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged down by $24.264 bln or by 2.91% month on month and totaled $809.308 bln as of March 1, 2026, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $632.355 bln as of March 1, 2025.

Currency reserves lost 1.3% and totaled $425.283 bln during this February. The monetary gold value dropped by 4.64% over the month to $384.025 bln, the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.