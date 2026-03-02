Price of gasoil futures up nearly 20% on London's ICE

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts on gasoil (LGOH), a key exchange instrument reflecting the price of this type of diesel, with delivery in March 2026 on London’s ICE exchange demonstrated growth by almost 20% earlier on Monday, according to trade data. Such dynamics may be a result of escalation in the Middle East.

As of 11:58 a.m. Moscow time (8:58 a.m. GMT) the price of futures contracts was up by 19.26% at $897.75 per metric ton. By 12:12 p.m. Moscow time (9:12 a.m. GMT) the futures price had narrowed gains to 17.1% reaching $880.87 per metric ton.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation.