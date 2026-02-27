Putin orders removing redundant registration requirements for drones

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to review by the end of April the issue of eliminating unnecessary registration requirements for drones weighing over 30 kg. The Kremlin has published a list of corresponding instructions.

Specifically, the instructions include removing unnecessary registration requirements for unmanned aerial vehicles with a maximum takeoff weight over 30 kg and the rights to operate them; eliminating excessive requirements for drone operators to have an operator's certificate if they perform aerial work for their own needs, and determining the list of commercial aerial work that does not require obtaining such a certificate.

Putin ordered a review of licensing and certification for entities providing services related to the use of autonomous systems. The instructions also include improving the efficiency of the state civilian procurement mechanism for unmanned autonomous systems, taking into account the need to increase the use of systems purchased under this mechanism.

Deadline: April 30.

With the participation of the National Technology Initiative Platform and the National Technology Initiative Project Support Fund, the government has been instructed to consider pilot implementation of geospatial awareness services (based on the aggregation of data from various multimedia sources using artificial intelligence algorithms).