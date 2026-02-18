Russia, Iran discussing localization of turbine production

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are negotiating the localization of Iranian turbine production in Russia, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"There's a turbine manufacturing company here. We are considering the issue of localizing their production in the Russian Federation," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries when asked about areas of cooperation in power engineering.

Previously, the parties also discussed expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector and the electric power industry.