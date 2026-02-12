Ministry expects Russian economy to slow down in 1H, growth to return by 2027

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Economic Development Ministry expects Russia’s economy to slow down in the first half of this year, with growth rates set to recover by the end of the year, most likely in 2027, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"The natural price for inflation decline is a slowdown not only in the economy overall, but especially in investment. Investments grew by half a percent in the first nine months of 2025. However, I think we'll see a decline in real terms [of investment] throughout the year, which is predictable and understandable. We expect a further economic slowdown in the first half of the year, with growth rates recovering at best at the end of 2026, but most likely in 2027," he said at a meeting of the State Duma economic policy committee.

The ministry will update its estimates for this year and the planning period as part of preparing the forecast scenario conditions in March, Reshetnikov added.

"The situation will be clearer there in terms of a number of external factors as well," he said.