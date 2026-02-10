Russian engine VK-800SP ready for mounting on UTS-800 trainer

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian turboprop engine VK-800SP was delivered for mounting on the UTS-800 trainer aircraft and is ready for the start of flight trials, official spokesperson of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant said at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh.

"The VK-800SP turboprop engine model intended for the new trainer aircraft UTS-800 is completely ready. The engine was supplied for mounting on the airplane and for starting flight tests as part of the aircraft. Startup efforts are underway to prepare the UTS-800 for the maiden flight with the new domestic powerplant," the plant said.

The VK-800SP engine is being developed since 2020 for the whole range of looking-forward projects of small and regional aviation, the plant noted. Three models of the engine are adapted for specific types of airplanes.

The key phase of engine ground tests has almost been completed, the plant informed. "Certification flight tests will be the next phase, with their program comprising eleven flights for each engine model," it added.

Introduction of the Russian engine is playing a significant role in developing the Russian small aviation. "This is not merely an important step to technological sovereignty but also the opportunity to link far regions of the country and ensure transport connectivity. Domestic production of the powerplant warrants stability of supplies, high quality repair and high degree of operational safety for all the operators," the plant added.