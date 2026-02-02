Fortunes of richest Russians up $19.4 bln in January — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen rose by $19.392 bln in January 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares among other factors.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since the beginning of this year, Norilsk Nickel president Vladimir Potanin has earned $3.46 bln, bringing his fortune to $29.9 bln, while the fortune of the co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK Andrey Melnichenko has increased by $2.83 bln to $21.8 bln.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson earned $1.93 bln in January 2026, which raises his fortune to $25.6 bln, while the fortune of the founder of the oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov grew by $1.55 bln to $24.1 bln.

The co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov suffered the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune falling $786 mln to $13.6 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.