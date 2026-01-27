VTB announces unprecedented rise in its clients’ interest in silver

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Clients of VTB, Russia’s second-biggest lender, demonstrated record growth in demand for investing in silver in 2025, with the price of the precious metal having climbed by 98% over the past year, the press service of the bank reported.

"According to VTB, the Russian market of bullion silver demonstrated unprecedented dynamics in both price and retail investor engagement in 2025. The number of depersonalized metal accounts holding silver at the bank rose by 36%, while the volume of the precious metal in such accounts grew by 51%," VTB said.

The price of silver soared by 96% last year, and it has added another 21% since the beginning of 2026, according to the bank. "The rapid price growth naturally attracts increased attention from investors. The price of the metal set by the Bank of Russia stands at 227.94 rubles per gram as of January 24, 2026," the press service added.

Thus, last year marked a turning point in the perception of silver as a strategic asset for preserving and increasing capital, according to Alexey Okhorzin, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Products at VTB.

"Record-breaking price growth is accompanied by a structural rise in demand from private investors. Silver is beginning to transform from a niche instrument into a key asset for diversification of the portfolio," Okhorzin was quoted as saying by the bank’s press service.