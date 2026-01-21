Rosatom chief says 2025 state defense order fulfilled by 100%

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Rosatom fulfilled its state defense order in full last year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The state corporation achieved all its state targets and plans in 2025 despite the overall negative trends in the global economy and macroeconomic challenges, he noted. "Nuclear and non-nuclear state defense orders were fulfilled by 100%," the chief executive said.

Speaking about Rosatom's performance in 2025, Likhachev also noted that electricity generation was above 2024 levels and is expected to exceed planned targets by 2.5 bln kWh. Moreover, the Rosenergoatom concern's investment program approved by the energy ministry was fully implemented, he added.

"We're expanding our work on new products," the head of the state corporation said. "Our order portfolio for technological sovereignty products has also increased by almost 20%," he concluded.