India, Russia considering visa facilitation for business circles — Russian trade envoy

NEW DELHI, December 26. /TASS/. Relevant agencies in India and Russia are considering simplifying visa procedures for entrepreneurs and business circles in the two countries, Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS.

"Simplifying [visa] procedures for entrepreneurs and participants in joint projects can significantly increase the intensity of business contacts," he said.

"The issue is under the attention of relevant agencies and is being considered in the context of creating a more favorable environment for trade, investment, and the development of cooperation in the area of tourism," Sobolev noted.

"The visa issue is considered an important accompanying factor in the development of business cooperation," he added.