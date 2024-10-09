Russia working to prevent AI from sparkling aggressive competition globally — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is making every effort to prevent Artificial Intelligence (AI) from provoking an aggressive competition globally, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a forum on the ethics of AI.

The Russian diplomat pointed to what she called an unsportsmanlike competition taking place at international organizations working on international law norms. "And we are doing everything to put this situation back on the traditional legal tracks so that the topic of Artificial Intelligence in the international domain could at least gravitate toward cooperation and interaction rather than spiral out of control," she said.

Commenting on the recent work to formulate norms in AI, she said the trend in competition to the latest Western patterns has been to do away with rivals, "with this goal being above all else, and rivalry occurring outside any sane legal field."