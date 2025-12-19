Russia's budget deficit to decline to 1.5% — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia's federal budget deficit will total 2.6% this year. In 2026, it will decrease to 1.6%, and over the next three years, it should not exceed 1.5%, which is a good indicator given the country's low public debt, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year.

"The federal budget deficit is 2.6%, but next year we expect it to be 1.6%, and over the next three years it should be not higher than 1.5%. This is a good indicator, given that our national debt remains very low, one of the lowest among developed economies. My colleagues and I calculated yesterday - 17.7%. It shouldn't rise above 20% over the next three years," he said.

Putin also noted that the Central Bank’s international reserves are currently growing. "Two or three days ago, they amounted to $741.5 bln, if calculated in dollar equivalent," he said.