European Parliament approves plan to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027 — Reuters

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. The European Parliament has approved the EU's plan to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027, Reuters reported.

Lawmakers voted 500 in favor, 120 against and 32 abstained, the agency said. The European Parliament is an advisory body. Its decisions are not binding on EU member states. The ban still requires formal approval by EU ministers, expected early next year.

The plan applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas.

As Jordan Bardella, MEP and leader of the French National Rally party, stated during the debate, sanctions against Russian gas and Belarusian potash have led to a doubling of fertilizer prices. European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen stated that the European Commission also intends to completely ban EU countries from purchasing Russian oil and nuclear fuel, for which separate documents may be prepared. Hungary and Slovakia are strongly opposing the ban on energy imports from Russia.