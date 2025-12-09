Russian market turns to growth following Trump’s statements on Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian equity market shifted into positive territory during the main trading session against the backdrop of comments made by US President Donald Trump on Ukraine in an interview with Politico.

As of 14:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index was down 0.3% at 2,697.12 points, while the RTS index had also declined 0.3% to 1,099.54 points. Following Trump’s remarks, both the MOEX and RTS indices had moved into growth, rising 0.39% to 2,715.61 points and 1,107.08 points, respectively.

In the interview, Trump suggested that Kiev is losing the conflict in Ukraine, as it has lost significant territories. He also added that the time has come for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.