Russian finance ministry to use similar measures if Russian assets confiscated

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry will use similar measures if Russian assets are confiscated, Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters, adding that a draft of such measures has been prepared.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter to EU countries containing formal proposals for the expropriation of Russian assets and two alternative loan-based financing options for Ukraine. Among the main options are support to be financed by member states via grants, a limited recourse loan funded by the EU borrowing on the financial markets, and a limited recourse loan linked to the cash balances of Russia’s immobilized assets, von der Leyen said, adding that the decision is to be taken at the EU summit on December 18-19.

"Similar [measures will be used]. A draft of such measures has already been prepared in case of unfriendly actions by Western countries. So, such a package is part of our proposals," Siluanov said when asked about countermeasures to the confiscation of Russian assets.