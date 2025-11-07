Russia’s international reserves down $5.4 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves declined by $5.4 bln over the week and totaled $725.8 bln as of the close of business on October 31, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on October 31, 2025 stood at $725.8 bln, having declined over the week by $5.4 bln or by 0.7%, largely as a result of negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $731.2 bln as of October 24.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.