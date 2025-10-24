Russia ranks third in the world in fish and seafood exports — Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, October 24. /TASS/. Russia ranks third in the world in fish and seafood exports in physical terms, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the plenary session of the International Fishery Forum and Exhibition of the Fishing Industry, Seafood, and Technology.

"Russia remains one of the world's largest exporters of fish and seafood. In terms of export volume in physical terms, we rank third. In 2024, approximately 2 million tons of fish products were exported. About 90 countries purchase them," Patrushev said.

He noted that Russia has good prospects for further expanding trade with countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

"But I would like to point out that Russia's role isn't limited to large-scale deliveries. Given our accumulated scientific base, we help other countries develop their own fishing industries. One significant example is the Great African Expedition," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.