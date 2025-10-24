Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX Index added 0.38% to 2,580.33 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.38% to 1,000.21 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.3715 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.2% at 2,575.92 points and 998.5 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was down by 1.85 kopecks at 11.3585 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.53% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,584.4 points.

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.