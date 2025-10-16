Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Western technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy complex may become unavailable at any moment for geopolitical reasons, which applies to any energy supplier that will turn to be inconvenient for the West, not only to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Western technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector may become unavailable at any moment for geopolitical reasons, unavailable not only to Russia, but also to any other energy supplier that someone in the West considers an inconvenient competitor or simply an intractable country. And we all have to take this into account, this is today’s reality," he said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Everyone has already seen how "the same elites of Western countries suddenly refused to service fuel and energy equipment supplied to Russia, officially declared that they would not fulfill their obligations, only once again demonstrating that they are unreliable partners," Putin noted.

"Their actions are directly linked to the political climate, and sometimes this political climate is exploited for unfair competition. Clearly the commercial entities were forced to act this way, to be honest, I'm talking about Western commercial entities, <…> under the pressure from their ruling [elites]. But the fact remains," he stressed.

