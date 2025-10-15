Gazprom gas supplies up by 2.8% in Russia, by 27% to China in 9M

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Gazprom EBITDA rose by 37% in the first nine months of this year, with growth of gas supplies in Russia and to China playing a serious role, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Famil Sadygov said.

"According to preliminary figures, in nine months of 2025 EBITDA of Gazprom Group continued growth, having increased by 37%, and exceeded 2.1 trillion rubles ($26.6 bln). In this growth, Gazprom Group's gas business played a significant role. A significant impact was exerted by increases in natural gas supplies to the domestic market - by 2.8%, and to China - by more than 27%," he said.

Sadygov also noted some figures for the first half of 2025. Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased by 7% to 1.71 compared to 1.83 as of the end of 2024. EBITDA in 1H amounted to 1.547 trillion rubles ($19.6 bln), which is 6% higher than in the same period last year.