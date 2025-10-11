Cryptocurrency market capitalization slumps by $400 billion in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has decreased by about $400 billion over the past 24 hours amid trade disputes between the United States and China, according to the Coinmarketcap site at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time.

At 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 10, capitalization stood at $4.14 trillion, while at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 11 at $3.74 trillion. At the moment, capitalization of the bitcoin amounts to $2.248 trillion, and of ETH to $464.301 billion.

According to the Binance site, at 00:20 a.m. Moscow time, the price of the bitcoin decreased by 15.98%, to $102,000. The price of the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum ("ethereum", "ether", ETH), fell by 21.09% to $3,435. By 03:43 a.m. Moscow time, the bitcoin slowed its decline to $112,675 (-7.43%), while the ether was at 3,840,000 (-12.26%).

The global crypto exchanges liquidated the positions of more than 1,625 million traders worth more than $19.1 billion in a day. Most of the liquidations were in bitcoin ($5.2 billion).

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would increase the customs duties on China by 100% from November 1 or earlier, and introduce export controls for all critical software.