Global gas demand grows years amid ‘war’ on hydrocarbons

SAINT PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Global gas demand has risen rapidly over the past decade, despite the "war" on traditional hydrocarbons, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2025).

"The point is that over the last 10 years, even as a real, and I won’t shy away from this word, war was waged against traditional hydrocarbons, it is gas, not renewable energy sources, that has grown at the fastest pace in the global energy balance," he said.

Today, global gas consumption stands at 4.3 trillion cubic meters, he added.

Miller also drew attention to the fact that global "support" for renewable energy sources has slowed in recent years.