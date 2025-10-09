Price of silver futures hits a new all-time high

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contract for December 2025 delivery hit a new all-time high on the Comex Exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), exceeding $49.95 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

The previous all-time high was set on April 25, 2011, when the futures price reached $49.82 per troy ounce.

As of 4:06 p.m. Moscow time (1:06 p.m. GMT), the price of the precious metal had risen 2.95% to $49.87 per troy ounce. By 4:09 PM Moscow time (1:09 p.m. GMT), the price of silver had accelerated to $49.965 per ounce (up 3.15%).

The futures contract price then slowed its growth and amounted to $49.72 per troy ounce (up 2.64%), according to trading data as of 4:20 p.m. Moscow time (1:20 p.m. GMT).

Since the beginning of the year, the price of silver has risen by 69.75%, and by 5.09% since the beginning of October. Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contract gold futures for December 2025 delivery went up 0.26% and reached $4,071.1.