Russian authorities see no need for diesel export quotas — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian government does not see the need to introduce quotas on diesel fuel exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"No, this is not required at present. The diesel fuel [export] ban is only for non-producers," he said.

"There is no unsatisfied demand; we are preparing for the winter," the deputy prime minister noted when answering a question about the demand for the winter grade diesel fuel. Winter fuel deliveries were provided where it is required, Novak added.