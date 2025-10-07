CPC lowers 2025 oil transportation plan to 74 mln tons

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) expects oil throughput through its system to decline by 2 mln tons in 2025 compared to the original plan, bringing the total to 74 mln tons, CPC CEO Nikolay Gorban reported.

"This year, the initial requests estimated around 76 mln tons. As of today, due to certain conditions on the part of shippers, adjustments have been made, and we now expect this figure to be approximately 74 [mln tons]," he said following a working trip to the consortium’s production facilities in the Eastern region - the Kurmangazy and Isatai pumping stations.

During the visit, unscheduled inspections were conducted to assess the readiness of operational personnel and contractor organizations for emergency situations, the consortium noted. "The results [of the inspections] are very positive," Gorban stated, describing the staff working at these facilities as highly professional.

The CPC pipeline system is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets. The main pipeline, stretching 1,500 km, connects the fields of western Kazakhstan with the Russian Black Sea coast, where oil is loaded onto tankers via the CPC marine terminal.