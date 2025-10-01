OPEC+ monitoring committee discussed oil production data for two months

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee evaluated oil production data of the alliance for July and August 2025 and noted the overall performance of agreement conditions, according to the wrap-up statement posted on the OPEC website.

The OPEC+ committee also affirmed that it would continue monitoring the production plan agreed at the ministerial meeting on December 5, 2024, and compliance with additional voluntary cuts announced by a number of OPEC+ countries.

The next meeting of the monitoring committee is scheduled for November 30.