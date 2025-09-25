Rosatom chief highlights milestone 80th reactor shipped abroad

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Rosatom has shipped its 80th reactor abroad, this one to Turkey, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said as he opened the World Atomic Week international forum.

"The reactor for the fourth Akkuyu unit is our 80th exported reactor," he said, adding that this reactor is the 250th produced by Rosatom enterprises overall.

On Thursday, Rosatom simultaneously shipped two VVER-1200 reactor vessels from different cities for the El Dabaa and Akkuyu nuclear power plants (NPPs) under construction. The shipments were launched by Likhachev via video link from the VDNKh site as part of World Atomic Week. The vessels are designed for the first unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the fourth unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant that are being built by Russia in Egypt and Turkey.