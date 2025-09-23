Trade growth, new projects discussed by Russian Deputy PM, Iranian Industry Minister

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak have discussed growth of bilateral trade and joint projects in energy and industry, the press service of the Russian government reported.

"We are already seeing positive dynamics: in the first seven months of this year our bilateral trade turnover increased by 11.8% compared to the same period in 2024. And if we take the figures from May to July 2025, that is from the moment the free trade agreement [between Iran and the EAEU] came into effect, we are already recording a 35% increase in trade turnover," Overchuk was quoted as saying.

The parties discussed key areas of trade and economic cooperation, including prospects for implementing a free trade agreement, developing integration cooperation within the framework of Iran's observer status in the EAEU, and strengthening connectivity along the North-South axis, the press service said, adding that particular attention was also paid to the progress of joint projects in the areas of transport and logistics, industry, energy, agriculture and tourism.