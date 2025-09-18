Estonia fully bans purchase of Russian gas from 2026 — minister

VILNIUS, September 18. /TASS/. The Estonian government has approved the extension of the ban on the purchase of all Russian natural gas from January 1, 2026, Foreign Minister of the Baltic republic Margus Tsakhna said.

"It is permitted to purchase and import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia now, provided it is not used in the distribution network. Once the amendment comes into force, the import ban will also apply to LNG imported outside the distribution network," the minister was quoted as saying by the ERR national broadcaster.

The government has approved the amendment, the minister noted, adding that market participants have "sufficient time to familiarize themselves with changes and reorganize their activities accordingly."