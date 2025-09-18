Around 50 companies want to enter Russian capital market — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Around 50 companies want to enter the Russian capital market, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"We currently see around 50 companies willing to enter the market," she said, adding that to develop the stock market, beyond the rate and financial indicators, people’s rights must be protected and guaranteed to encourage them to buy securities.

Large state-owned companies will be of interest to investors, Nabiullina said.

"New issuers should emerge, of course <…>. And large state-owned companies should emerge as well. Large state-owned companies will be of interest to investors, and as far as I know, the government intends to gradually introduce large state-owned companies to the market," she said.