Russia to attract $12 bln from foreign investors on stock exchange by 2030 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia plans to attract 1 trillion rubles ($12 bln) from foreign investors on the stock exchange by 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The Russian market should be accessible to foreign capital as well. By 2030, it is planned to attract 1 trillion rubles in such investments," he said in a video address to participants of the Moscow Financial Forum.

The authorities are working to increase confidence in the domestic stock market and boost its capitalization, the premier added.

"An important systemic task for the coming years is to increase confidence in the stock market and boost its capitalization to two-thirds of GDP. This could be encouraged by the listing of large companies, including those with state participation," he noted.

Mishustin also noted the importance of mutual development of exchange trading with friendly countries. "As for our EAEU colleagues, we are already working with them to form a common financial market. Russia has signed an agreement on cross-border access to securities," he said.