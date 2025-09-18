Gazprom Neft will be able to increase output if OPEC+ quotas change

TYUMEN, September 18. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has the technical capacity to increase oil production if OPEC+ quotas are increased, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov said.

"We respond to OPEC+ quota changes and increase production. We have the technical capacity to do so," he told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF-2025 forum.

The company plans to increase hydrocarbon production and oil refining at its refineries this year, Dyukov added.

"We expect growth in both production and refining by the end of the year," he said.