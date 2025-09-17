First international flight since resuming air service arrives at Krasnodar Airport

KRASNODAR, September 17. /TASS/. Azimuth airline has operated a flight from Istanbul to Krasnodar Airport, which marks the first international flight to Krasnodar following the resumption of air service, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the press service of the Aerodinamika holding, 37 passengers arrived from Istanbul.

Deputy Head of Rosaviatsia Alexey Buevich told reporters earlier that foreign airlines, including Turkish carrier Southwind Airlines, are showing interest in resuming flights to Krasnodar, where aviation restrictions have been lifted.