Aeroflot opens ticket sales for Moscow-Krasnodar flight

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot has opened ticket sales for the first Moscow-Krasnodar flight following the reopening of Krasnodar Airport, a TASS correspondent has confirmed.

The flight is scheduled for September 17, departing Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 06:30 Moscow time and arriving at Krasnodar’s Pashkovsky Airport at 10:25. Ticket prices are around 16,000 rubles ($189.2), with a travel time of 3 hours and 55 minutes.

According to the carrier, flights from St. Petersburg to Krasnodar are also set to begin on September 19. Services from Krasnoyarsk, Ekaterinburg, and Ufa are scheduled to start on September 27, followed by flights from Kazan and Novosibirsk on September 28.

"At the initial stage, flight frequency between Moscow and Krasnodar will range from 1 to 3 flights per day, with plans to increase to up to 5 daily flights on this route," the airline noted. Flights from St. Petersburg and Ekaterinburg to Krasnodar will operate daily, while flights from Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, and Ufa are planned with a frequency of 3-4 per week.

"In the coming days, the airline also plans to open ticket sales for direct international flights from Krasnodar. By the end of September, Aeroflot intends to restore its international flight program from Krasnodar, with services to Yerevan, Istanbul, and Dubai (Al Maktoum Airport). The airline will provide additional notification regarding the start of international ticket sales," Aeroflot added.

Low-cost carrier Pobeda plans to resume regular flights from Moscow to Krasnodar on September 19. "Pobeda is resuming flights to Krasnodar. The first regular flight to Krasnodar will be operated from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on September 19," the statement said.

The price of an air ticket for the Moscow-Krasnodar flight could be approximately 7,000-10,000 rubles ($82.76-118.23), the press service of the Tutu travel service told TASS.

Krasnodar Airport resumed flight operations at 09:00 Moscow time on September 11. The airport had not handled aircraft since late February 2022 due to security considerations. Throughout the period of temporary restrictions, Krasnodar Airport maintained a high state of readiness for resumption and retained a full staff complement.