Russian LNG supplies to Spain fall by over 50% in January-August 2025

MADRID, September 11. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain decreased in January-August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to data provided by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the report, during the indicated period, Spain purchased the equivalent of 30,509 GWh of LNG from Russia, representing 12.3% of the total volume. In the first eight months of the previous year, the corresponding figure was 52,934 GWh of LNG.

Thus, Russia ranks third this year in terms of LNG deliveries to Spain over the eight-month period, following Algeria, which accounted for 33% of the total volume, and the United States, which accounted for 30.7%.

In the last summer month of 2025, the kingdom imported 2,152 GWh of LNG from Russia, compared with 6,367 GWh during the same month in 2024.

Earlier, Enagas reported that Spain had purchased 72,360 GWh of Russian gas last year, compared with 72,690 GWh in 2023. By the end of 2024, Russia had become the second-largest supplier of gas to the kingdom.